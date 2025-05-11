Enemy attacks Bilozerka: man is wounded

Today, on May 11, 2025, at about 13:00, Russian troops opened fire on Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a 61-year-old civilian was injured. An enemy shell hit his house when the man was in the yard.

"The victim was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury, as well as shrapnel wounds to his shoulder blade and thigh.

Doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

