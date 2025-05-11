747 5
During week, enemy lost 9080 people and 1921 pieces of equipment. INFOGRAPHICS
During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 9,080 Russian invaders and 1,921 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Tlegram.
"For the week from May 4 to 11, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 9080 personnel," the message says.
It is noted that significant losses were suffered by weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:
- 34 tanks
- 43 armored combat vehicles;
- 343 artillery systems;
- 5 MLRS
- 4 air defense systems;
- 806 units of motor vehicles;
- 8 units of special equipment.
Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defenders destroyed at least one enemy missile and 677 UAVs, including attack drones, over the past week.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password