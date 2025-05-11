Iran denies plans to transfer ballistic missile launchers to Russia - media
Iran denies claims that it plans to transfer launchers for Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.
This is stated in a statement by the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York, the Iranian state agency IRIB News reports, Censor.NET informs.
Iran commented on a recent publication by Reuters, which stated that Tehran is preparing to supply Russia with launchers for short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles in the near future. Iran denied the media reports, calling them "completely absurd."
As a reminder, Reuters cited sources as saying that Iran is preparing to supply Russia with launchers for short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles in the near future, which the United States claims Tehran sent to Moscow last year for the war against Ukraine.
