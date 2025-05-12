Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 967,060 people (+1170 per day), 10,800 tanks, 27,718 artillery systems, 22,473 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 967,060 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.05.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 967060 (+1170) people,
- tanks - 10800 (+8) units,
- armoured combat vehicles - 22473 (+27) units,
- artillery systems - 27718 (+48) units,
- MLRS - 1381 (+0) units,
- air defence systems - 1162 (+3) units,
- aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 35678 (+141),
- cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- motor vehicles and fuel tanks - 48118 (+171) units,
- special equipment - 3884 (+6)
