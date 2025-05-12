Ruscists hit house in Bilozerka: 10-year-old girl was trapped under rubble

A child was injured in Bilozerka, Kherson region, due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, as a result of an enemy shell hitting the house, a 10-year-old girl was trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house.

"The rescuers freed the child and handed her over to doctors. She sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her legs," the statement said.

Shelling of Kherson region over the past day

In general, according to the RMA, Beryslav, Kozatske, Vesele, Mykhailivka, Bilozerka, Novoraisk, Stanislav, Shliakhove, Odradokamianka, Veletenske, Krupytsia, Antonivka, Sadove, Monastyrske, Burhunka, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Dniprovske, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Novooleksandrivka, Olhivka, Poniativka, Rakivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery fire and air strikes over the past day.

"Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 5 multi-storey buildings and 9 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a mobile phone tower and private cars," the RMA said.

Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.