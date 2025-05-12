In south, Ukrainian troops inflict significant losses on enemy in weapons and equipment: 66 units of enemy military equipment destroyed over day, including 2 tanks - Defence Forces

Over the past day in the south, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka, Orikhivskyi and Prydniprovskyi directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

Hostilities

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made one futile attempt to attack the positions of our defenders.

About 350 hostile shellings involving over 1400 rounds of ammunition were registered yesterday.

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out almost 650 attacks with kamikaze drones of various modifications and made more than 400 UAV drops, using about 500 rounds of ammunition.

The frontline settlements of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered from FPV strikes.

The occupation forces conducted 10 air strikes against civilians and critical and social infrastructure, using 15 guided aerial bombs (GABs) and 101 unguided aerial missiles (NARs).

The enemy continues to fire from various types of artillery and MLRS at the frontline territories and settlements in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Enemy losses in the south over the day

Ukrainian defence forces in the south of Ukraine continue to hit the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

120 occupiers;

2 tanks and 9 artillery systems;

29 vehicles and armoured vehicles;

3 air defence systems;

5 UAVs and 3 electronic warfare stations;

8 motorcycles and buggies;

4 boats;

4 generators;

6 UAV antennas, 5 communication antennas and 1 video surveillance camera;

2 storage locations for weapons and property.

In addition, 70 shelters and three observation posts were destroyed during the day.

Read more: Enemy is not reducing number of assaults in south - Defense Forces