Today, Poles may start 4-month border blockade. Traffic through "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" checkpoint may be hampered, - SBGS

The movement of trucks through the "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" checkpoint may be hampered by a protest on the Polish side.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

What is known?

According to information received from representatives of the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, a protest action by Polish carriers may begin today in the direction of the "Dorohusk" checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint "Yahodyn".

The Polish side has informed that due to such actions, the passage of trucks will be carried out at a frequency of one vehicle per hour for entry and one for exit.

Watch more: Polish farmers start blocking Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. VIDEO

"Buses and trucks transporting humanitarian aid will be allowed to pass unhindered," the statement said.

How long will the protest last?

Preliminary, the actions of Polish carriers may last for 4 months.

As of now, the movement of freight vehicles is unchanged, but we ask drivers to take this information into account when planning to cross the border at "Yahodyn-Dorohusk".

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will provide additional information on the situation in this area.