Shmyhal on eRecovery: State has already allocated UAH 25 billion to citizens

Two years ago, the eRestoration program was launched in Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Prime Minister, the state has established a support mechanism for people whose homes were destroyed or damaged by Russian aggression.

"Over the past two years, the program has proven to be extremely effective. Ukrainians are receiving compensation for repairs to damaged homes, housing certificates to purchase new properties, and financial assistance to build private houses on their own land plots," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Since the program was launched, 100,000 Ukrainian families have taken advantage of these opportunities. The state has allocated 25 billion UAH to support recovery efforts for affected citizens.

"At the most recent Cabinet meeting, we allocated an additional 665 million UAH for compensation under the eRecovery program. These funds will allow Ukrainians to repair over 7,300 more homes and apartments.

We also thank our partners - the World Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank - for making the program possible," adds Shmyhal.

In addition, Shmyhal noted that this weekend the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved an additional $84 million in funding for the HOPE project, under which housing repair compensation is being provided. By the end of the year, another 98,000 Ukrainian families are expected to receive payments.