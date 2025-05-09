EU to allocate €1.9 billion for Ukraine’s armament – Shmyhal

The European Union has officially announced its intention to allocate approximately €1.9 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, including the procurement of weapons, ammunition, and reinforcement of air defense.

"Today, the EU officially announced its intention to allocate nearly €1.9 billion in military support for Ukraine. This is a historic decision, as the weapons for Ukraine will be purchased using profits from frozen Russian assets through the European Peace Facility," Shmyhal wrote.

According to Shmyhal, €1 billion from the total sum will be allocated for the procurement of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers under the so-called "Danish model." This is expected not only to strengthen Ukraine’s defense but also to support the national economy and innovation in the defense industry.

An additional €600 million will be directed toward the procurement of artillery systems and ammunition, while over €200 million will be used to reinforce air defense systems.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the EU for its support and separately acknowledged Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and Italy for participating in the procurement of Ukrainian-made weapons.

