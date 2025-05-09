On Friday, 09 May, Ukraine and the European Union will announce the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials for organising the invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.

"Tomorrow we will also give the final political endorsement to start the establishment of a war crimes tribunal for crimes of aggression. There will be no impunity," she stressed.

Kallas stressed that Russia must be held accountable for its actions, including those who unleashed the war against Ukraine.

In addition, the head of European diplomacy said that those who really stand for peace should not stand next to Russian dictator Putin, who launched a full-scale war, on 9 May.

"Those who truly support peace should be in Ukraine, rather than in Moscow," Kallas said.

As a reminder, the special tribunal that the West wants to create to prosecute war crimes against Ukraine will not try Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in absentia while they are in office.

