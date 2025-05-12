Polish hauliers launch protest rally. Truck traffic restricted at Yahodyn–Dorohusk checkpoint – SBGS

On May 12, 2025, Polish hauliers launched a protest rally. Truck traffic through the Yahodyn–Dorohusk border crossing has been restricted.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to the report, starting from 4 p.m. (Kyiv time), Polish hauliers began a protest at the Dorohusk crossing point, which is opposite Ukraine’s Yahodyn checkpoint.

Freight vehicles will be allowed to pass at a rate of one truck per hour in each direction — one inbound and one outbound.

"Buses and trucks carrying humanitarian aid will pass without restrictions," the State Border Guard Service emphasized.

Read more: Today, Poles may start 4-month border blockade. Traffic through "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" checkpoint may be hampered, - SBGS

As of now, freight traffic in both directions through the Yahodyn–Dorohusk checkpoint has been suspended.

Border guards urge drivers to take this information into account.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Polish hauliers might launch a four-month protest with border blockades starting today. Movement through the Yahodyn–Dorohusk checkpoint may be significantly disrupted.