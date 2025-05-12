Mandatory evacuation being prepared from Nova Sloboda in Sumy region

A mandatory evacuation is being prepared from the village of Nova Sloboda in the Sumy region due to ongoing Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

"Due to the shelling, we are preparing a mandatory evacuation from the village of Nova Sloboda, which is home to around 300 residents, including 26 children," the statement reads.

In a comment to Suspilne, the regional governor stated: "We are planning to add another settlement to the list of those subject to evacuation. This refers to the village of Mariyinvka in the Bilopillia community. At the moment, data is being verified on how many people there will need to be evacuated."

Evacuations from the Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities are currently underway. Since May 5, nearly 1,200 people have been evacuated from those areas. In total, over 86,000 residents across Sumy region are subject to evacuation, with 58% already evacuated.

