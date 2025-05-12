ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8727 visitors online
News Photo Drone attack in Sumy region
1 129 3

Russian drone hits forestry vehicle in Sumy: driver unharmed. PHOTOS

In Sumy, a drone hit a vehicle of the Sumy Regional Forestry Department of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

This was reported in a telegram by the Northern Forestry Office of the enterprise, Censor.NET reportsю

In Sumy, a drone attacked a forestry vehicle

"In Sumy, a drone hit a vehicle of the Sumy Regional Forestry Department of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". The incident occurred when the driver stepped away from the vehicle to get car parts. This probably saved his life," the statement said.

The explosion damaged the tank, part of the cab and a special installation. A fire was prevented by the quick use of a fire extinguisher.

Law enforcement officers are working at the site, and sappers are expected to arrive to inspect the area and determine what to do with the equipment.

Read more: Ruscists hit Sumy with "Shaheds": civilian infrastructure and service stations damaged

In Sumy, a drone attacked a forestry vehicle
In Sumy, a drone attacked a forestry vehicle

Author: 

Sumska region (1402) Sumy (305) drones (2683) Sumskyy district (246)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 