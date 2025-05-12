Taiwan pledges $2 million to Ukraine demining coalition

Taiwan will allocate $2 million as part of the international coalition for demining efforts in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

The ministry stated that its representatives met with a Taiwanese delegation in Vilnius to discuss support for Ukraine, particularly in the context of demining operations.

"During the meeting, Taiwan expressed its intention to contribute to Lithuania’s demining efforts in Ukraine and to provide $2 million to the coalition fund," the statement reads.

The ministry also emphasized the importance of Taiwan’s involvement in the coalition, calling it an example of how democratic nations can join forces to promote security and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Taiwan and Lithuania unanimously recognize the importance and necessity of cooperation in Ukraine’s demining efforts. Both sides acknowledged that unexploded remnants of war pose a serious threat to civilian safety and remain a major obstacle to the socio-economic development of conflict-affected regions," the ministry added.

