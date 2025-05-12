NAUDI holds meeting with EU Commissioner Kubilius in Brussels

The National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI) held a working meeting with EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius in Brussels.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the association’s press service.

The discussion focused on production cooperation between Ukrainian defense companies and EU partners, as well as the potential for joint projects that could strengthen the security of both Ukraine and the European Union as a whole.

Special attention was given to advocating for the Danish model of financing defense procurement. This is particularly relevant in the context of the proposed €150 billion EU loan package for defense needs of member states — funds that could also be directed toward purchasing from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"Vysotskyi also put forward an initiative to more actively involve Ukraine’s private defense sector in developing strategic cooperation mechanisms between Ukraine and the EU in the defense industry. Our shared security future depends on the decisions we make today," the statement reads.