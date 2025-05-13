Trump has issued ultimatum to Ukraine and Russia on peace talks, - Witkoff

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff called Russia's aggression against Ukraine a "stupid war".

He said this in an interview with Breitbart News, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this war would not have happened if Trump had been president in 2022.

"We need to get the Ukrainians and the Russians at the same table. Now, this has been a vicious war — they don’t like each other. We have to change that. We have to get everybody thinking that the responsible way to address this is a diplomatic solution," Witkoff said.

The best thing the US can do as a mediator is to put Ukraine and Russia in a room together, he added.

Witkoff noted that Trump has "issued an ultimatum" to the two parties that they need to make progress on a lasting peace, otherwise the U.S. is withdrawing from the talks.

The president has issued an ultimatum to both sides that without those direct talks and if they don’t occur quickly, then he believes the United States ought to step back from this conflict whatever that means and just not be involved

Trump's special envoy said that the war in Ukraine is not a US war, but they want to help to end it.

"The way that that happens is a ceasefire — everybody stops the violence," he concluded.

