EU is in many ways "nastier" than China, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the European Union is "nastier" than China in many ways.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports.

Referring to the US-China trade deal, he said that "European Union is in many ways nastier than China".

Read more: Trump considers visit to Istanbul for Russia–Ukraine talks

"Oh, they'll come down a lot. You watch. We have all the cards. They treat us very unfairly," Trump said.

These words of Trump's differ significantly from his words about the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, whom he called fantastic, adding that he hoped to meet her soon.

Read more: Trump derails Europe’s sanctions push with call for direct Ukraine-Russia talks – Guardian