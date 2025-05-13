There is no deal without Putin’s sign off, - Witkoff

The United States should talk to all parties involved in the peace talks.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said this in an interview with Breitbart News, Censor.NET reports.

He said that he had held talks with both the Ukrainian and Russian leadership. Witkoff believes he did the right thing and is proud of the conversations he had.

According to Trump's special envoy, it is worth having an open dialogue with all parties.

Witkoff said he had talked to the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, dictator Putin and President Zelenskyy, and Defence Minister Umerov. The talks, as well as relations with Ukraine in general, were positive.

He also noted that he had spoken with national security advisers from the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

"There is no deal without President Putin’s sign off. He is the leader of the Russian Federation, so the notion of not talking to President Putin is somehow something people are against, I don’t understand that logic. We need to talk to everybody. Any stakeholders in this conflict, we have to have a conversation with them — and we can’t accept another person’s version of what they think," Witkoff said.

