The enemy is unable to expand the wedge on the left bank of the Oskil River. It suffers significant losses in equipment and manpower, but does not succeed. The enemy is also blocked in the area of Dvorichna.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" Yurii Fedorenko told Espreso.

"Despite the enemy's onslaught, thanks to well-coordinated work in the Kupiansk region, we manage to hold our positions. The area around Kruhliakivka is the last point in Kupiansk district that the enemy managed to occupy on the left bank of the Oskil River. However, despite all attempts, the enemy cannot expand this wedge, suffers significant losses in equipment and manpower, but does not succeed. Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi remains unchanged, all positions are controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," noted Fedorenko.

According to the commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles", in the area of Dvorichna it can be confidently stated that the enemy is blocked and cannot expand the bridgehead.

"The occupiers failed to organise pontoon crossings, as the Oskil River is constantly monitored by the Defence Forces, and enemy engineering equipment is regularly detected and destroyed. Thanks to the measures taken, the Defence Forces were able to push the enemy back from their positions," emphasised Fedorenko.

