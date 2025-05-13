Eight EU countries call on Putin to agree to 30-day ceasefire: Otherwise, response will be resolute
Eight Nordic and Baltic countries have called on dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
The corresponding appeal was published by the Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, Censor.NET reports.
These are the countries included in the NB8 format - Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.
"We call Russia to accept the unconditional, immediate ceasefire for 30 days. Only this can pave the way for negotiations. If Putin decides to continue the killings, our response will be resolute," the Estonian prime minister said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password