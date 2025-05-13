Eight EU countries call on Putin to agree to 30-day ceasefire: Otherwise, response will be resolute

Eight Nordic and Baltic countries have called on dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

The corresponding appeal was published by the Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, Censor.NET reports.

These are the countries included in the NB8 format - Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

"We call Russia to accept the unconditional, immediate ceasefire for 30 days. Only this can pave the way for negotiations. If Putin decides to continue the killings, our response will be resolute," the Estonian prime minister said.

