Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that today all responsibility for peace is in the hands of dictator Putin.

"Peace depends only on the will of the Russian Federation," the minister emphasized.

Tajani recalled the "disappointing" signals, warning that a 30-day ceasefire is a crucial condition for "serious negotiations."

The Italian foreign minister hopes that Russia will recognize Ukraine's readiness for direct talks and "the commitment of all of us to achieve peace."

"All the responsibility is in Putin's hands today," the minister summarized.

Earlier, German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius warned that dictator Putin must respond to the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine by the end of the day. If he does not, new sanctions will be imposed on Russia.

The Kremlin said Putin had clearly outlined his position on negotiations with Ukraine. The language of ultimatums is unacceptable to Moscow.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.