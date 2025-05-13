Russian forces attack central Kharkiv with Molniya-type UAV (updated)
On the afternoon of May 13, Russian forces carried out a strike using a Molniya-type UAV on Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov via Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"A strike by a Molniya-type UAV on the central part of the city has been recorded," he wrote.
Terekhov added that further details are being clarified.
Update:
The Regional Military Administration reported that relevant services are heading to the site of the strike.
According to updated information, the crash of an enemy UAV was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district.
