Russian forces attack Uman and its outskirts with drones, one person injured – RMA. PHOTO

On the evening of May 7, Russian troops launched a drone attack on Uman and nearby villages. Air defense forces were activated.

This was reported by Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The attack damaged infrastructure. In particular, a building of an educational institution was hit. Windows in a residential building were shattered.

In Dmytrushky, a man was injured by UAV fragments. He was taken to the hospital.

