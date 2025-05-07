Russian drone attack on Poltava district leaves 900 people without power – RMA

On the evening of 7 May, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Poltava district.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, according to Censor.NET.

"Air defense was active in Poltava district this evening. Falling UAV debris caused an emergency power outage, leaving over 900 households without electricity. Repair crews are already working to restore power," he wrote.

See more: Drones attacked Tula and Saransk: several enterprises are on fire - media (updated). PHOTOS