Russians attacked Defense Forces positions 84 times, most active in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

As of now, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 84 times. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory

Border areas of Ukraine came under Russian artillery fire, including the settlements of Sosnivka, Bila Bereza, Petrushivka, Bratenytsia, Popivka, Prokhody, Dmytrivka, and Simeikyne in the Sumy region; Yanzhulivka and Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region; and Lemishchyne in the Kharkiv region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried once to advance to the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked once in the Kupiansk sector, near Pishchane.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazy, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Ridkodub, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna and Olhivka. Three more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack. Invaders' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

So far, six enemy attacks have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy attacked in the areas of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupants conducted four assaults on the positions of our defenders in the area of Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have carried out 25 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka, as well as toward the settlements of Muravka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Yablunivka, Myroliubivka, Zoria, and Promin. Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 of these attacks, while three engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out airstrikes using glide bombs (GABs) on Poltavka and Rusyn Yar.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 15 times near Kostiantynopil, Skudne, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, Novopil, and Odradne. Our soldiers have already repelled nine attacks.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Vysoke and Huliaipole.

Today, in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked in the areas of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. Both attacks were repelled.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked four times in the direction of Sadove, without success.

The situation in the Kursk region

In the Kursk region, according to the information currently available, our defenders repelled four invaders' attacks. In addition, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 179 artillery attacks, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes have been noted in other directions.

