There have been 133 combat engagements since beginning of day on front line, Pokrovsk direction remains most intense – General Staff

A total of 133 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting heavy fire damage on Russian forces.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russian forces carried out 45 airstrikes, dropping 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,140 kamikaze drones and launched 3,987 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted five offensives in the areas of Vovchansk and Krasnyi Pershyi since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Dvorichna.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Novoosynove - Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Nadiia, Lypove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka and in the direction of Olhivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six attacks by the occupation forces in the areas of Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times near Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora. The defense forces repelled one attack of the invaders, the fighting continues.

Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Toretsk direction six times, in the areas of Dyliivka, Petrivka and Toretsk, two of the engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, enemyforces have launched attacks near the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Malynivka, and Yelyzavetivka, as well as in the directions of Popovyi Yar, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, and Zoria. Our defenders have repelled 50 enemy assault actions in this sector. Airstrikes targeted Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Illinivka, and Sukhyi Yar.

According to preliminary data, 203 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, including 128 irrecoverable losses. Ukrainian forces also destroyed two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, ten motorcycles, three UAVs, a satellite communications terminal, a trench electronic warfare system, and a Murom-M surveillance system. In addition, two motorcycles and one artillery system were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders 15 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Rozdolne, Zelenyi Pole, Novosilka and in the direction of Shevchenko. Three firefights are currently underway. Oleksiivka, Voskresenka and Novodarivka came under air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but conducted air strikes in the areas of Huliaipole and Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted six offensives in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and in the direction of Pavlivka. Ukrainian troops repelled all attacks. The enemy launched air strikes on Pavlivka and Novoiakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked four times towards the positions of our defenders, but was unsuccessful. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Kozatske.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, the enemy launched nine attacks since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. Russian forces also carried out 13 airstrikes, dropping 14 guided aerial bombs (GABs), and conducted 228 artillery strikes — including eight with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (Zakarpattia), and the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps, who are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

