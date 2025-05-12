Since the beginning of the year, Russians have lost more than six thousand artillery systems (6,186).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost over six thousand artillery systems (6,186). In just a year and four and a half months, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed more than 19,000 occupants' artillery systems (19,236)," said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

