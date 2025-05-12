Occupiers running out of burning "Tor-M2" air defence system after successful attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Ukrainian National Guard soldiers destroyed a Russian "Tor-M2" anti-aircraft missile system in the southern sector.

This was reported by the press service of the National Guard, Censor.NET informs.

"The National Guard continues to work effectively in the southern direction. This time, a Russian 'Tor-M2' anti-aircraft missile system came under a precise attack," the statement said.

It is noted that the defeat of the SAM was made possible by the coordinated actions of reconnaissance men and drone operators.

The footage shows how, after several explosive drops from drones, the complex begins to burn, and the occupiers run out of it.

