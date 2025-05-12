There were 155 combat engagements in frontline over the last day. More than half of them were registered in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors, - General Staff. MAP

A total of 155 combat engagements were registered yesterday. The enemy attacked in the east and south of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shellings of Ukraine

The enemy conducted 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 125 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out about 3,500 shellings, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,443 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Horokhovatka, Sadovod in Kharkiv region; Kostiantynivka, Rodynske in Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia region, and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Two occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 25 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Nove, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks yesterday. Occupiers' units tried to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Ozarianivka, Dyliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 70 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bahatyr.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

The situation in the south and north

In the Orikhivskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made one futile attempt to attack the positions of our defenders.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes using ten guided aerial bombs, and fired 284 artillery shells at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the invader did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery pieces, a military stockpile and a UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1170 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised eight tanks, 27 armoured combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, three air defence systems, 141 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 171 vehicles and six special equipment units of the occupiers.

