30-day truce is not about regaining strength, but about opening dialogue – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a 30-day truce is needed not to regain strength, but to initiate negotiations.

He made the statement during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

"Thirty days are not enough for anyone to fully recover. So, a 30-day ceasefire is more about de-escalation and an opportunity to open dialogue — that’s what it’s about. That’s why both the U.S. and Europe react the way they do when Russia, for example, says they want arms supplies to be halted during this period.

But arms supplies don’t work that way. This won’t help anyone — not even the Russians. What supplies would stop? These systems and weapons have already been in Europe for months. That’s not a secret, not even for the Russians — they know this. What left the U.S. six months ago arrives in Europe in one form or another later.

So it won’t help — this isn’t about that. This condition is meaningless, unstructured, and empty. Only people who don’t understand how arms supply chains work could talk about it," Zelenskyy explained.

