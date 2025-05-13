Ukraine urges Poland not to transfer domestic policy to interstate relations - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has called on Poland to prevent the domestic political situation before the presidential election from affecting relations between the two countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Mischenko and Charge d'Affaires of Poland Piotr Lukasiewicz on May 13.

The reason for the meeting was the situation near the Dorohusk checkpoint, where Polish protesters partially blocked the movement of freight transport. Mishchenko emphasized that such actions harm the economic interests of both countries and worsen bilateral relations.

See more: Law enforcement officer exposed in Bukovyna for promising ’unhindered’ border crossing for $9,000 – SBI. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian side called on the Polish authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent further blockades and to ensure a direct dialogue between the government and the protesters to resolve the situation.

In addition, Mishchenko proposed to organize direct contacts between the ministries of both countries to respond promptly to such incidents. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed its readiness to facilitate this process.

As a reminder, on May 12, 2025, a protest action by Polish carriers began. The movement of trucks through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint is restricted.