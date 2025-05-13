Explosion occurs in one of Odesa’s districts, one injured – police

In the afternoon of Tuesday, May 13, an explosion occurred in the Khadzhybeyskyi district of Odesa. One man has been reported injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Odesa regional police, according to Censor.NET.

"At this time, it is known that one man was injured in the yard of a private residence. Information on casualties is being clarified. Further details will follow," the police stated.

A response team from the local police department and explosive ordnance specialists have been dispatched to the scene.

Read more: Series of explosions rock Odesa, city under drone attack – mayor