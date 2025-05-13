Mandatory evacuation zone for families with children expanded in Donetsk region

On Tuesday, May 13, a mandatory evacuation was announced for children and their parents from eight settlements of the Druzhkivka community in Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"A decision has been made on the mandatory evacuation of 79 children from eight settlements of the Druzhkivka community: Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Pavlivka, Petrivka, Pryiut, Sofiivka, Toretske, and Torske. The decision has been submitted for approval by the military command and the Coordination Headquarters," the official stated.

