Nine more Ukrainian children brought back from Russian-occupied territories

As part of President Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, nine more Ukrainian children have been brought back from Russian-occupied territories.

This was announced by Daria Zarivna, head of the initiative, according to Censor.NET.

Among the children returned is 14-year-old Dmytro, whose home was located near a Russian firing position, forcing his family to live under constant gunfire.

"At school, the boy was forced to sing military songs and throw training grenades. Some of his classmates were sent to military camps, where they were trained by Wagner instructors," the report states.

They also returned little Kateryna, whose mother was forced to obtain a Russian passport, otherwise she would have been denied medical assistance during a difficult childbirth.

Another boy, 9-year-old Stas, despite threats and persecution from teachers and the FSB, refused to sing the Russian anthem and participate in militarized events.

"Thank you to the Save Ukraine team and all partners who made this rescue mission possible. We will continue to fight for every Ukrainian child," Zarivna added.

