Six Ukrainian children brought back from Russian occupation

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, six more Ukrainian children were returned from the Russian occupation.

This was reported by the director of the initiative, Daria Zarivna, Censor.NET reports.

Among those rescued was a family with two children who had lived under occupation for a long time. The younger child needed medical care, but access to it was blocked due to the occupiers' actions. Despite numerous attempts to leave on their own, the family constantly faced obstacles from the invaders.

Another story is about a mother and daughter who categorically refused to receive Russian documents. Because of this, they were subjected to constant psychological pressure, blackmail and threats. When the situation became critical, the family asked for help to evacuate.

Zarivna thanked the Ombudsperson's Office and the State of Qatar for their assistance in the rescue mission. "We continue to work until every Ukrainian child returns home," she said.

Read more: Over 48,000 residents evacuated from Sumy border region – RMA