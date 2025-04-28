Over 48,000 residents evacuated from Sumy border region – RMA

As of today, April 28, a total of 48,612 people, including 7,668 children, have been evacuated from the border settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration following a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that a total of 86,080 people, including 8,293 children, were subject to evacuation in Sumy region. As of today, 48,612 people (56.3%) have been evacuated, including 7,668 children (92.4%).

A total of 37,468 civilians, including 625 children, remain in the communities where evacuation efforts are ongoing.

"Children were forcibly evacuated from certain communities in the Sumy region. A total of 804 children from 151 settlements in the region were to be evacuated. All children have now been evacuated," the regional administration said.

The Regional Military Administration noted that transit centers have been deployed in Sumy, Shostka and Hlukhiv to serve the evacuated residents. In addition, 20 temporary accommodation facilities for IDPs with 1074 beds have been set up in the region (500 beds are currently vacant), and there are 146 vacant houses and 5 apartments.

Read more: 193 children remain in area of active hostilities in Donetsk region

Residents of border communities in Sumy region are urged to evacuate due to constant shelling by Russian forces.

"The enemy continues its terror campaign against the civilian population. As a result of the shelling, civilians in border settlements are killed and wounded almost daily. Due to the ongoing attacks by Russian troops, residents of border communities are once again urged to evacuate to safer locations," the report says.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) reported that the situation in the Sumy sector remains difficult, with continued attempts by Russian forces to deploy small assault groups (SAGs) into Ukrainian territory.

Read more: 622 children have died since start of full-scale war in Ukraine - Prosecutor General’s Office