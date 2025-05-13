Mandatory evacuation begins from Nova Sloboda in Sumy region due to ongoing shelling – RMA

Mandatory evacuation begins from Nova Sloboda in the Sumy region due to ongoing shelling.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Mandatory evacuation has been announced in another settlement of Sumy region — the village of Nova Sloboda in Konotop district. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov," the statement reads.

The decision was made due to the constant threat to the lives of civilians in border areas. Ongoing shelling by Russian forces has made it extremely dangerous to remain in the village.

Watch more: Border guards strike Russian shelters and ammunition depots in Sumy direction. VIDEO

As a reminder, on May 13, a mandatory evacuation of children and their parents was announced in eight settlements of the Druzhkivka community in Donetsk region.