Border guards strike Russian shelters and ammunition depots in Sumy direction. VIDEO

Over the past day, fighters from the "Steel Border" unit operating in the Sumy direction destroyed several high-value targets and inflicted losses on enemy personnel.

The soldiers attacked enemy shelters and ammunition depots with FPV drones, Censor.NET reports.

National Guard fighters destroy enemy howitzer targeting our positions and electronic warfare station.

