Border guards strike Russian shelters and ammunition depots in Sumy direction. VIDEO
Over the past day, fighters from the "Steel Border" unit operating in the Sumy direction destroyed several high-value targets and inflicted losses on enemy personnel.
The soldiers attacked enemy shelters and ammunition depots with FPV drones, Censor.NET reports.
