ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10580 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
10 779 8

Russians have advanced near Malynivka and two other settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russians advanced in three settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced in Malynivka, Bahatyria, and near Novosilka," the statement said.

Also read: Russians advance in Toretsk and nearby settlements - DeepState

Russians have advanced in the area of Velyka Novosilka

Author: 

Donetsk region (4301) Volnovaskyy district (256) Pokrovskyy district (682) Bahatyr (23) Novosilka (15) Malynivka (14) DeepState (218)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 