Russians have advanced near Malynivka and two other settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russians advanced in three settlements in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy advanced in Malynivka, Bahatyria, and near Novosilka," the statement said.
