Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 969,370 people (+1,240 per day), 10,804 tanks, 27,827 artillery systems, 22,501 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destroyed Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 969,370 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about 969370 (+1240) people,

tanks - 10804 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 22501 (+14) units

artillery systems - 27827 (+47) units,

MLRS - 1382 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1165 (+3) units

aircraft - 372 (+0) units

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 35860 (+82),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 48382 (+126) units

special equipment - 3884 (+0)

See more: Police EOD specialists destroy warheads of Russian missiles and UAVs in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

ліквідація

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.

