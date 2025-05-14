Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 969,370 people (+1,240 per day), 10,804 tanks, 27,827 artillery systems, 22,501 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 969,370 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.05.25 are approximately
personnel - about 969370 (+1240) people,
tanks - 10804 (+2) units
armored combat vehicles - 22501 (+14) units
artillery systems - 27827 (+47) units,
MLRS - 1382 (+1) units,
air defense systems - 1165 (+3) units
aircraft - 372 (+0) units
helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 35860 (+82),
cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 48382 (+126) units
special equipment - 3884 (+0)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.
