Police EOD specialists destroy warheads of Russian missiles and UAVs in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

In Zhytomyr region, police explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists destroyed the warheads of Russian missiles and UAVs.

"Law enforcement officers continue to neutralize dangerous fragments discovered after enemy strikes in various communities across the region. Recently, specialists found unexploded warheads of missiles and UAVs, which posed a threat to local residents and agricultural machinery," the statement said.

As noted, the EOD specialists thoroughly inspected the munitions and decided to destroy them on site by means of a controlled detonation.

For this purpose, a special pit was prepared, and a remote detonation was carried out in compliance with all safety protocols.









What to do if you find suspicious items

- Do not approach suspicious or unidentified objects, especially after shelling;

- Do not photograph debris impact sites or share information about the operations of security forces;

- If you discover a dangerous object, move to a safe distance and immediately report the finding to the relevant authorities by calling 101, 102, or 112.

Stay safe and protect your loved ones!