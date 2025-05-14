NGOs called on Eurojust not to meet with Tatarov: he has become antithesis of integrity - Anti-Corruption Action Centre

The NGOs sent an open letter to Eurojust calling for a meeting with the deputy head of the OP Oleh Tatarov to be cancelled.

This is reported by the press service of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, on 8 May 2025, the Presidential Office announced a meeting between Michael Schmid, President of the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust), and Oleh Tatarov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

The AntAC reminded that Tatarov "justified the beating of protesters by law enforcement officers on Maidan Nezalezhnosti during the Revolution of Dignity", was suspected of corruption, and "according to numerous journalistic investigations, ensures manual control of law enforcement agencies over the OP".

So far, 40 leading NGOs have signed the appeal. Signatures are still being collected.

"We would like to write to you with this letter to express our deep concern about the recent meeting between Eurojust and Oleh Tatarov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, which took place on 8 May in Kyiv. Mr Tatarov's political past has long been marred by systematic obstruction of justice, corruption scandals, and illegitimate control over law enforcement and the prosecution system, which are under his unprecedented control.

In recent years, Mr Tatarov has become the antithesis of fair justice, integrity, and a transparent and equal rule of law - values that Ukraine desperately seeks as a democratic country moving forward on its European integration path," the authors of the appeal note.

They expressed concern that "the meeting on 8 May could send a disturbing signal to Ukrainian citizens and international audiences".

"In particular, its public disclosure may indicate that the European Union and its institutions may turn a blind eye to compromised officials for political or institutional expediency," they added.

