Russians attacked Sumy district with drone: one person killed, two injured
Russian occupation forces attacked the Sumy district with a drone.
This was announced by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.
"According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack on a truck near one of the starosta districts," the statement said.
