Russians attacked Sumy district with drone: one person killed, two injured

Russian Federation strikes UAV in Sumy district

Russian occupation forces attacked the Sumy district with a drone.

This was announced by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack on a truck near one of the starosta districts," the statement said.

РФ вдарила БпЛА по Сумській громаді. Загинула людина

