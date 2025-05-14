Putin understands only force. West should be ready for war as soon as possible, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Russia now poses a long-term and existential threat not only to Europe but also to world peace.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Valtonen, the West must now strengthen its defense and be ready for war - not to fight, but to be able to defend itself.

"To become ready for war as soon as possible, not to wage war, but to defend ourselves, to be able to project power," she added.

She also emphasized that "unfortunately, this is the only language that Putin understands."

Read more: Barro: Europe is ready to join talks between Ukraine and Russia, but first there must be ceasefire

The Minister also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Valtonen noted that Ukrainians want to live in peace, without corruption, as an independent nation in the European system of values. And Europe, in her opinion, should do everything to help in this.

"They have decided that they finally want to live without corruption, in peace, independently, and that they can hope for a European way of life. We have to give people this," the minister said.