Merz on 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine: I will make every effort

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced support for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the need for unity between European and American partners.

He made this statement ahead of a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian representatives for peace talks in Istanbul, Censor.NET reports, citing Reuters.

Merz stressed that the West cannot accept a peace dictated by the Kremlin or agree to a military status quo. He urged the international community not to submit to "facts created by force" and emphasized that the outcome of this war will determine the future of the international legal order.

"Such a ceasefire could open a window of opportunity for peace negotiations... It is critically important that the political West remains united, and I will make every effort to ensure the strongest possible unity between our European and American partners," Merz said.

