Russia pays dearly for circumventing sanctions, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has emphasized that despite Russia's attempts to circumvent Western sanctions, it is very expensive.

She said this in an interview with the German edition of Welt, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Russia is under serious pressure due to high inflation, which primarily affects the population. Valtonen emphasized that although the sanctions do not stop imports or exports instantly, they lead to the depletion of Russian reserves.

"Everything has become much more expensive. And we can also see that the sovereign wealth funds that Russia has apparently created to enable the country to wage war longer are also gradually being depleted," she said.

The Finnish Foreign Minister added that now is the time to increase economic pressure on Russia to force it to negotiate and end the war.

Read more: Putin understands only force. West should be ready for war as soon as possible, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen