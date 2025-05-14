Putin must stop avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

He reported this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"I informed him about the latest developments on the battlefield and in diplomacy. The epicenter of world diplomacy is now in Türkiye, which is playing an active mediation role. We appreciate it.



I reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional readiness for a full and durable ceasefire, as well as our offer of the highest-level direct meeting between Ukraine and Russia.



Putin must stop rejecting the ceasefire and avoiding the meeting with President Zelenskyy.

Sybiha stated that the two sides held a substantive discussion on ways to advance a meaningful peace process.

