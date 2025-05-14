Peskov on talks with Ukraine in Istanbul: "All Russia’s theses are on table"

The spokesman for the Kremlin dictator Dmitry Peskov commented on the participation of the Russian delegation in the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

His statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"All Russia's theses are on the table," Peskov said.

In addition, the Turkish Foreign Ministry added that the format of the talks on Ukraine in Istanbul has not yet been determined.

"The parties to the conflict in Ukraine are now trying to coordinate their positions, trying not to give in, but there is an intention to negotiate," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.