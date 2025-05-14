Window of opportunity for peace in Ukraine opens for two weeks - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that new opportunities for peace have opened up in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia over the next two weeks.

He said this in a comment to Anadolu, Censor.NET reports.

"I think there is a window of opportunity now - this week, and over the next 10 days or two weeks - to really bring the whole issue of Ukraine to a more favorable level," Rutte said.

According to him, progress in resolving the war is possible under the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the active involvement of the US government.

According to the NATO Secretary General, Turkey also plays an important role in the process of peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

