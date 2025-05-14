Almost 2 thousand people remain in frontline Pokrovsk - RMA

As of May 13, 1912 civilians remain in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Now there are 1912 people in Pokrovsk, and 3.5 thousand in the community. Some grocery stores are open, there are wells with industrial water, distribution points, a general practitioner to whom volunteers bring medicines... There are several pharmacies," said Filashkin.

He added that it is very dangerous to enter the city and it is impossible to bring anything there without the help of the Ukrainian military.

"It's very dangerous to enter the city, and our volunteers only do it at certain times when they have the opportunity thanks to the coordinated actions of our defenders. Because the enemy shoots with FPV drones every day, these drones are fiber-optic, so they are almost not picked up by electronic warfare systems. That is why it is very difficult and complicated to enter the cities close to the front line," summarized the head of the RMA.

